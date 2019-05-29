L.A. holding $70,000 competition to find safest driver in SoCal

LOS ANGELES -- Drivers in Los Angeles are getting the chance to prove they can be safe on the road.
The city is holding a competition to find the safest driver.
The contest will score people based on speed, braking, acceleration and distractions.
$70,000 in cash prizes will be awarded.
The contest starts June 3 and runs through the end of July.
The city is hoping to raise awareness about safe driving to reduce crashes.
