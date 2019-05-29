Traffic

L.A. holding $70,000 competition to find safest driver in SoCal

LOS ANGELES -- Drivers in Los Angeles are getting the chance to prove they can be safe on the road.

The city is holding a competition to find the safest driver.

The contest will score people based on speed, braking, acceleration and distractions.

$70,000 in cash prizes will be awarded.

The contest starts June 3 and runs through the end of July.

The city is hoping to raise awareness about safe driving to reduce crashes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficlos angeleslos angeles countysafetycommutingdrivingdriver
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Show More
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
More TOP STORIES News