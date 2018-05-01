FRESNO COUNTY

Man arrested for running stop sign causing crash that killed one and injured another in Fresno County

The California Highway Patrol has arrested a man for running a stop sign and causing a crash that killed one person and injured another. (KFSN)

HURON, Calif. (KFSN) --
The California Highway Patrol has arrested a man for running a stop sign and causing a crash that killed one person and injured another.

Just after 6:00 Tuesday morning officers received a call about a crash at Jayne Avenue and Lassen in Huron. Officials said a red SUV blew through a stop sign and hit a grey Nissan Altima.

The force of the impact was so strong that it spun both vehicles into a nearby field. Investigators believe the man driving the SUV was going about 70 miles an hour when he drove through the stop sign.

The driver of the Altima died at the scene.

CHP Officer Kenny Antonetti said, "We did arrest the driver of the Ford Expedition, based on the totality of the circumstances. There was a lot of information leading to the gross-negligence of his driving."

The driver of the SUV was arrested for gross vehicular manslaughter.

There were a total of five people in the SUV. One passenger was taken to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries. Officers said they were headed to work in the ag fields and that they were wearing their seatbelts.
