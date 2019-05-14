bike lanes

Northeast Fresno bike lanes painted bright green to protect bicyclists

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some new bike lanes in Northeast Fresno may have drivers doing a double-take.

That's because the lanes are painted bright green.

City road crews were out the intersection of Copper and Chestnut avenues earlier Monday afternoon laying down paint. That's where some new apartments are being built.

According to the city of Fresno's Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee, the color has become the industry standard in California for identifying bike lanes.

The hope is that drivers will be better able to recognize the colored paths and avoid potentially deadly encounters between vehicles and bicycles.
