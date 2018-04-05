FRESNO

Possible suicide investigation on SB HWY 41 to EB HWY 180 connector

EMBED </>More Videos

The connector from southbound Highway 41 to eastbound Highway 180 was closed Thursday morning while authorities investigated a possible suicide. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The connector from southbound Highway 41 to eastbound Highway 180 was closed Thursday morning while authorities investigated a possible suicide.

The highway patrol said they found a person dead from a gunshot wound next to a pick-up truck on the roadway.

The body was discovered at about 5:30 Thursday morning. It was initially believed to a be a person that had been hit by a car, but Highway Patrol Officers quickly determined once on scene that the man had been shot in the head.

Investigators now believe the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

The investigation tied up traffic for hours in this area during the busy morning commute as traffic slowed for the scene, and drivers were forced to take alternate routes while the overpass was closed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficroad closurehighwaystraffic accidentfresnoFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO
Big Fresno Fair beefs up security
Fresno pedestrian safety concerns grow after weekend fatalities
Man arrested for jumping on Fresno Police car dies
Thieves using a new technique at the gas station called "sliding"
Jury hears closing arguments in murder trial
More fresno
TRAFFIC
Average person spends a day commuting per month
1 person killed and 2 injured after crash involving semi in Fresno County
Off-ramp closed on Highway 99 after logging truck crashes outside Merced
Valley residents eligible for up to $9,500 to replace high polluting vehicles
2 people killed in crash on Hwy 145 in Madera County
More Traffic
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News