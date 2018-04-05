Possible suicide investigation on SB HWY 41 to EB HWY 180 connector

The connector from southbound Highway 41 to eastbound Highway 180 was closed Thursday morning while authorities investigated a possible suicide.The highway patrol said they found a person dead from a gunshot wound next to a pick-up truck on the roadway.The body was discovered at about 5:30 Thursday morning. It was initially believed to a be a person that had been hit by a car, but Highway Patrol Officers quickly determined once on scene that the man had been shot in the head.Investigators now believe the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.The investigation tied up traffic for hours in this area during the busy morning commute as traffic slowed for the scene, and drivers were forced to take alternate routes while the overpass was closed.