Highway 99 ramps leading to State Route 152 will be closing in Madera County.The north and south connector ramps of Highway 99 leading to the 152 will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Sunday.Detours will be open. For people traveling south on 99, you can exit the highway at Avenue 24, and go to Road 16.For drivers heading north, you can exit Highway 99 at Avenue 21 and a half.