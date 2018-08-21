Turkey truck over turns in Merced, killing dozens of birds and injuring driver

Clean-up is underway on northbound Highway 99 in Merced after a trailer truck carrying turkeys crashed. It happened near the Mission Avenue exit just before six Tuesday morning.Dozens of birds died in the crash, meantime, many others survived. They are now being gathered up by the poultry company that owns the birds.The Highway Patrol said witnesses at the scene report seeing a blue Honda hit the side of the truck, causing the driver of the turkey truck to veer off the roadway.The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.Clean up could take about five hours.