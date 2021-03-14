Juvenile hit and killed by train in Merced, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A juvenile has died after being hit by a train in Merced.The Merced Police Department says the accident happened in the area of P and W. 24 streets before 4 pm Saturday.Authorities say it appears the juvenile was trying to cross the track with friends when they were hit.The age of the victim has not been released at this time.Police added that the train is stopped and halting traffic in the area.