Semi-truck trailer splits after colliding with train in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A semi-truck collided with a train in Fresno County early Wednesday morning, the California Highway Patrol says.It happened just after 3 am at Willow Avenue and Golden State Boulevard.CHP officers say the truck was carrying a shipment of power aid sports drinks when the landing gear for its trailer got caught on the tracks.The truck was stuck for about 20 minutes when a train came through and crashed into it. Officials say the conductor saw the truck, but couldn't stop in time.The crash caused the truck's trailer to split in two and spilled its load.No one was injured.The cause of the crash is under investigation. Officers say the tracks will need to be inspected.Willow and Central Avenues are closed as crews work to clean up the debris.