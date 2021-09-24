Man killed in Tranquillity was shot in self-defense, detectives say

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says a shooting that killed a 27-year-old man in Tranquility earlier this week was a case of self-defense.

On Wednesday afternoon, someone called 911 reporting shots had been fired near James Road and Lincoln Avenue. When deputies arrived, they found Mark Castro shot to death inside a trailer.

The investigation on the ground was extensive and lasted for several hours.

Homicide detectives believe Castro had forced his way inside the trailer, and the owner told him to leave.

Sheriff's officials say Castro was a threat, and the owner shot him in self-defense.

Castro died from his injuries.

No charges have been filed against the trailer's owner.

Officials say the investigation is still ongoing and urge anyone with information to contact the sheriff's office.

