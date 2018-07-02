FAX expanding service with trips to Inspiration Park

Fresno Area Express, better known as FAX, is adding expanding transit service to Inspiration Park.For six weeks, the transit agency will add service on a trial basis with buses stopping at Inspiration Park every 30 minutes, from about 6:30 am until 6 pm, Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.A $1.25 fare will get you a trip to the park, called the most inclusive in the Central Valley. Some of its features include a splash pad, community center, and a large playground with turf.Gregory Barfield, the assistant director of FAX, said the park is, "Fully integrated for those with disabilities, so it is a fully accessible park. It has got a lot of great features."Even though the park opened two years ago Barfield said many people in Fresno haven't had the opportunity to experience it, so the city and other groups worked together to change that this summer. The solution was adjusting the current Route 9, which travels along Shaw.The route previously traveled near the park, but now some Route 9 trips will stop right at the entrance."The long Route 9 does travel down Polk but passes the park, and this would provide front door service to the park, which is sorely needed," said Barfield.The route extension is considered a pilot program that runs through August 10. The future of the service is dependent on ridership.Barfield said they are very optimistic about what the outcome will be."We'll be taking head counts of folks who are using this particular service, and we think it will be a win-win for everyone."Passengers looking to catch a ride to Inspiration Park should look for buses that have the Route 9 number inside a red box.This pilot program was enabled by another recent improvement called FAX 15 which increased service along the busiest transit corridors to every 15 minutes, from about 6:30 am until 6 pm on weekdays.The more frequent service operates along Shaw between Brawley and Cedar. This trial service extends the buses that previously ran only as far west as Brawley out to the park.FAX says it hopes to launch more service improvements in the months ahead.