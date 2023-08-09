Free Wi-Fi now available on all Fresno FAX buses

You won't have to use your phone's data if you ride the bus in the city of Fresno.

The city says $2.8 million went into modernizing its fleet, which gave more than 8 million rides last year alone.

The city says all its FAX buses now have free Wi-Fi service on board.

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer made the announcement on Tuesday.

We're told each of the 126 fixed-route buses and 45 para-transit buses have been upgraded.

Mayor Dyer said he knows riders are often "on the move."

"Just because people are on the move doesn't mean that they have to be inconvenienced," he said. "We want them to be able to be efficient with their time when they're on the bus. If that is a student, students can now access Wi-Fi on the bus, and perhaps complete an assignment while they are going from school to home or from home to school."

Along with the Wi-Fi on board, the mayor says the tracking system was also upgraded.

That allows both the city and riders using the FAX app to better track buses on their route.