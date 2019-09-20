Travel

Fresno Yosemite airport expands its flights and destinations this fall and winter

(AP Photo/ Claudio Cruz)

By Joyeeta Biswas
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley residents, pack your bags!

If you haven't taken a flight from Fresno Yosemite International Airport to Mexico yet, you have more reason than ever before.

The airport plans to expand its list of flights and destinations this fall and summer, with greater frequency and more services to multiple Mexican destinations.

Changes include daily Aeromexico flights to Guadalajara through December, as well as two Volaris flights per day four days a week to the city - in addition to its daily service.

Volaris is also launching a non stop service to another Mexican city - León - from October 29.

And if you want to travel within the U.S. for the holidays, they've got you covered.

American Airlines is increasing its daily service from Fresno to Dallas from December 4 through December 17, while United Airlines will be operating its larger Airbus aircraft between Fresno and Denver from October 5 through February 2020.

So what are you waiting for? It's time to plan your vacations now.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelfresno
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Merced student hit by car, seriously injured while riding bike to school
Two victims found in Madera County after shooting in downtown Fresno
198 Fresno County residents cheated in solar power scam
Visalia man held to answer on murder charges after son shoots self
Fresno moves closer to cracking down on 'nuisance' vacation rentals
Man in court over death of Fresno 2-year-old who shot himself
Judge halts California law that would force Pres. Trump to release tax returns
Show More
Second victim testifies against Fresno priest accused of sex crimes
Singer Josh Turner's road crew involved in deadly bus crash near Shandon
Married couple dies days after being pulled from central Fresno house fire: Sheriff
Teen arrested in fatal stabbing of boy that dozens filmed as he bled to death
'Worse than Harvey' life-threatening floods slam Texas
More TOP STORIES News