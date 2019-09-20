Fresno Yosemite airport expands its flights and destinations this fall and winter

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley residents, pack your bags!If you haven't taken a flight from Fresno Yosemite International Airport to Mexico yet, you have more reason than ever before.The airport plans to expand its list of flights and destinations this fall and summer, with greater frequency and more services to multiple Mexican destinations.Changes include daily Aeromexico flights to Guadalajara through December, as well as two Volaris flights per day four days a week to the city - in addition to its daily service.Volaris is also launching a non stop service to another Mexican city - León - from October 29.And if you want to travel within the U.S. for the holidays, they've got you covered.American Airlines is increasing its daily service from Fresno to Dallas from December 4 through December 17, while United Airlines will be operating its larger Airbus aircraft between Fresno and Denver from October 5 through February 2020.So what are you waiting for? It's time to plan your vacations now.