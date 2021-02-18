yosemite national park

National Park Service launches new app to help find hikes, shops and more

Officials say the goal of the app was to provide the public a one-stop-shop to get news, trail recommendations, and closure alerts.
By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new app will help make navigating your next trip at a national park a little easier.

National Park Service just launched this month and has all the info you'll need about any of the national parks, including Yosemite and Sequoia.

Users can also make lodging reservations and even listen to a complete audio tour.

The app monitors what national parks are near you and provides news and information based on that.

Officials say the goal of the app was to provide the public a one-stop-shop to get news, trail recommendations, and closure alerts.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelfresnoyosemite national parkyosemitetravelnational park servicesequoia national parktechnologynatureapp
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK
Yosemite's stunning 'firefall' phenomenon returns
California Dreaming: What's good about the Golden State?
How to see Yosemite's 'firefall' phenomenon this year
Badger Pass in Yosemite National park opens as snow play area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thieves steal Sanger barber shop's pole that's been in the family for 3 generations
Man critically injured after being hit by car in central Fresno
Man shot in the leg during argument in southwest Fresno
COVID vaccination underway for select Tulare, Kings County inmates
UC Merced engineers help test rover involved in Mars 2020 mission
US lets in asylum-seekers stuck in Mexico, ends Trump policy
Fallen Porterville firefighters honored one year after tragedy
Show More
6 people lured through Tinder to Fresno locations, robbed at gunpoint
US officially rejoins Paris climate accord
Fresno woman accused of helping husband sexually abuse 12-year-old released from jail
Oceano Dunes reopening for more vehicles, campsites today
Ted Cruz calls trip to Cancun a 'mistake' in one-on-one interview
More TOP STORIES News