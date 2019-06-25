Kings River

RV resort hopes Kings River will reopen ahead of Fourth of July festivities

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Kings River RV Resort is preparing to open to the public on July 1.

However, portions of the resort are still flooded, due to rising waters from the Kings River back in May.

Nicole Osborne, with the Kings River RV Resort, explained while the river has gone down, they are pumping water out of their campgrounds.

"Obviously, putting a big trailer on a lot of those sites, mud you know you sink you don't want that so we will have all those spots full," she said.

The resort is still temporarily closed to any new visitors. Osborne said this impacting business because typically around this time of year they are at full capacity.

"Before the flood, it was almost at max (capacity). We had almost every campsite full so with it clearing out and not having those sites available it's hit us pretty hard," she explained.

The resort has a full reservation list for July 1. They hope open and be at full capacity; however, the Tulare County Sheriff's Office still has the river closed to recreational use.

"A lot of people have been concerned with it being closed because they obviously come out here to have access to the river," Osborne said. "I know those people will still be out here because they are loyal customers, but it's definitely for them like 'awe man wish we can be out on the water because it's so hot."

The resort has around 100 sites and on only a fraction of those are filled with residents.

Even though the RV resort would like to see it full, one resident doesn't mind it empty.

"I came here to heal so this has been really, really nice. I keep wondering when the parks going to open and then see if I can prepare myself for all the busyness," said resident Lisa Vangroningen.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office will take a look at the river on Wednesday to see if they can reopen it anytime soon.
