Travel Tuesday: Get a great deal on your dream vacation

Are you looking to book your next vacation? Today may be the day to find the deals as it's known as Travel Tuesday.

Travel Tuesday is a relatively new concept. It's where travel companies are trying to get your attention and business, meaning there are some great deals if you're looking to snag one.

When it comes to airfare, websites like Skyscanner or Google Flights work great as you can put your dates in and see the lowest price offered by a variety of airlines. There are deep discounts if you're willing to be flexible about when you travel.

If cruising is your thing, Royal Caribbean cyber week deals continue with buy one, get one at 60 percent off and up to $300 savings, plus on some cruises, kids even sail free.

Several resorts are offering deals, with rates at more than 60% off stays if booked today. Check out CheapCaribbean.com as they are also taking part in Travel Tuesday.

The Troubleshooter Takeaways are before you book make sure you look at the terms and conditions, see if there are exclusions on the deal that would impact your travel. Also, take a look at the small print for any hidden fees that you may be charged once you arrive at the resort.

Plus, always consider travel insurance, because if something goes wrong, you may want that protection. The key today is not to impulse buy - make sure it's really a trip you want to take.
