'Sequoia Shuttle' takes visitors to favorite park attractions

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You can now enjoy the Sequoia National Forest without the drive.

The Sequoia Shuttle is gearing up for the 2019 season, and online reservations have begun. But act quick, the dates are already filling up.

The shuttle departs from various locations throughout Visalia, Exeter, Three Rivers, and Lemon Cove.

Once inside the park, riders can take advantage of unlimited shuttle service to the parks significant attractions. The in-park shuttles run from 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The 2019 season opens on Thursday, May 23.
