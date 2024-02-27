WATCH LIVE

Miracle Hot Springs in Sequoia National Forest closed following deaths

Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Miracle Hot Springs in the Sequoia National Forest is closed indefinitely after two people died in the area.

Miracle Hot Springs in the Sequoia National Forest is closed indefinitely after two people died in the area.

On February 17, one person was found dead in one of the Miracle Hot Springs tubs.

Another person was also found dead in that same area on October 17, 2022.

Investigations are underway into the two incidents.

As a result, an area closure is now in place prohibiting access to the hot springs, tubs and general vicinity.

However, Sandy Flat Campground, near Miracle Hot Springs, will remain open to the public.

