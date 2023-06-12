Work underway to replant trees in Sequoia National Forest

Work is underway to replant trees in the Sequoia National Forest.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Work is underway to replant trees in the Sequoia National Forest.

Giant Sequoias have evolved to be wildfire resistant, but they have been perishing from high-intensity fires.

All but five of the 36 groves on National Forest System land have burned in recent fires.

The USDA Forest Service took emergency action to reduce hazardous fuels.

As part of a multi-year project, non-profit American Forests and the Sequoia National Forest worked to plant over 266,000 trees.

This includes over 14,000 giant sequoia seedlings.

More trees will be planted next spring.