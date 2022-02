SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's going to get easier to take in the scenic sights of Sequoia National Park. The Sequoia Shuttle will be back up and running this summer.The shuttle is a partnership with Visalia Transit and the National Parks Service.For $20, riders can book a round-trip ticket taking them to and from Sequoia National Park from Visalia.They'll also get unlimited shuttle service inside the park.The season runs from May 26 through September 11.Visalia Transit says reservations have not yet opened for the season.