United to resume non-stop flight from Fresno to Chicago with bigger plane

A United Airlines commercial jet taxis away from Terminal C before lift-off at Newark Liberty International Airport, Wednesday, July 18, 2018, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
United Airlines has announced it will be resuming its nonstop flight from Fresno Yosemite International Airport to Chicago O'Hare International Airport.

The service will begin on March 31, 2019, and the flight will take off from Fresno at 11:20 p.m. and arrive in Chicago at 5:20 a.m. The return flight will leave Chicago at 7:38 p.m. and arrive in Fresno at 10:20 p.m.

There is one big difference this time around, United has decided to use a bigger plane for its relaunch of this service. The airlines will be using an Airbus A319 aircraft which can seat about 120 passengers. The previous plane that was used could only hold about 75 passengers.

"The return of United's service between Fresno and Chicago is a reflection of Central Valley travelers supporting the seasonal route and advocating for its return," said Director of Aviation Kevin Meikle. "Our region greatly contributed to the success of the Chicago service, and as a result, United will continue to invest in the Fresno market by bringing back this popular gateway between California and the Midwest."
