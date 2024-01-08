Triple death investigation continues Sunday in Reedley, search on for missing man

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- It was a different scene on Church Street in Reedley on Sunday afternoon.

Several people were seen gathered outside the home where police discovered three bodies on Saturday.

"Officers were dispatched to 1100 block of South church to the house behind. A subject had come overlooking for family member and identified what he thought was a burglary that occurred," Reedley police Chief Joe Garza said.

Initially, detectives found two bodies in the backyard. An elderly man and Hispanic woman.

After a comprehensive search of the property, investigators found another man dead.

Investigators are still trying to piece together what lead up to their death.

On Sunday, investigators were still searching for this man, Matthew Bonds. He lives at the home and is considered at risk due to health issues.

Police have not identified any suspects at this time.

As the investigation continues, friends of the victims are mourning.

One friend who didn't want to appear on camera for privacy reasons, but he described one of the victims as an elderly man.

The friend says he's known the victim his whole life. And he's having a hard time accepting his friend is gone.

On Saturday, Action News spoke to a friend of the Hispanic woman who was also found dead.

"I still can't believe it. She's like a sister to us. I'm still in shock and she did not deserve this. This is crazy for our little town," friend Gina Mills said.

Anyone with information on this incident or Bonds' whereabouts is encouraged to contact investigators.

