Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer makes big donation to local girl scouts

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- They're known as "Troop 99."

The young girls making up this group of girl scouts are taking action to raise funds for their future.

The efforts earned recognition and a big boost from Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer.

"I was touched so much by you when I came, telling me about how excited you were to go put on your uniform, your vest," he told the girls.

The local girl scouts live at Step Up on 99, the motel offering a roof over the heads of families facing homelessness.

We're told they just started their first fall fundraiser, selling magazines, chocolates and nuts.

Mayor Dyer was there to donate $500 from the One Fresno Foundation, and he was so impressed with the scouts, he ended up donating an additional $500.

The mayor's office says they've raised another $1,000 since then.

The money raised will help get them to camp.

