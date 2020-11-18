Coronavirus

Tulare Co. Administrative Office closed until Friday after employee contracts COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Administrative Office will close until Friday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

County Administrative Officer Jason Britt said the employee worked at the building on Burrel Avenue in Visalia. The office will close Wednesday at 12 pm to be cleaned and sanitized.

Britt said county employees who may have come into contact with the person who contracted the virus have been notified and told to quarantine.

The County Administrative Office will reopen at 8 am on Friday.
