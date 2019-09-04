Tulare Co. homicide victim identified as 56-year-old dairy owner

Deputies responded to the area of Avenue 352, between Road 100 and Road 112, north of Visalia just before 2:30 p.m.
UPDATE: Tulare County Sheriffs deputies say the victim is 57-year-old Tony Dragt, a local dairy owner. Detectives are still searching for a suspect. https://t.co/sKOn8ZX5He— Gilbert Magallon (@GilbertABC30) September 4, 2019
The victim was identified by sheriff's officials as 56-year-old Anthony Joe Dragt, a local dairy owner. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities are investigating what led up to the shooting, and detectives are searching for a suspect.
