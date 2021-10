TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An 18-year-old man died after being hit by a truck in Tulare County on Tuesday night.The crash happened at Road 80 and Highway 201, south of Dinuba, around 9:00 pm.The California Highway Patrol says the man was riding his skateboard in the middle of the lanes on Road 80.A Ford truck struck the man at the intersection.The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and was not cited.Officers say drugs or alcohol were not factors in the collision.