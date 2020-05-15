Coronavirus

Tulare County health agency's Dinuba office shut down after employee tests positive for COVID-19

The office has been closed for cleaning and the agency is also notifying all staff members who may have had contact with the affected employee.
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency is shutting down one of its branches after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The agency announced on Thursday that an employee at its Dinuba District Office, located at 1066 N. Alta Ave. in Dinuba, began showing symptoms and tested positive.

The office has been closed for cleaning and the agency is also notifying all staff members who may have had contact with the affected employee.

With the Dinuba District Office temporarily closed, those needing services can contact the call center at 1-800-540-6880.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdinubatulare countycoronavirustulare countycovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Fresno Foodmaxx worker tests positive for COVID-19
You can buy delicious funnel cakes at the Fresno Fairgrounds this weekend
Newsom unveils budget proposal as state faces $54.3 billion deficit
Fresno County libraries to reopen with limited services
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Foodmaxx worker tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Newsom reveals proposed revisions to CA budget amid pandemic
Promising new treatment for coronavirus has long history of helping
Fresno County libraries to reopen with limited services
Mom remembers 2-year-old child killed in hit-and-run collision in Fresno Co.
Closed restaurants could mean less tax revenue for city of Fresno
Show More
Two Visalia Target employees test positive for COVID-19
Nonprofit offers early education, internet for littlest learners
Fresno Police searching for semi-truck driver involved in hit-and-run
Health Watch: Can you boost your immune system against coronavirus?
Suspected DUI driver crashes into CHP car in northwest Fresno
More TOP STORIES News