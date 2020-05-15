Tulare County health agency's Dinuba office shut down after employee tests positive for COVID-19

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency is shutting down one of its branches after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.The agency announced on Thursday that an employee at its Dinuba District Office, located at 1066 N. Alta Ave. in Dinuba, began showing symptoms and tested positive.The office has been closed for cleaning and the agency is also notifying all staff members who may have had contact with the affected employee.With the Dinuba District Office temporarily closed, those needing services can contact the call center at 1-800-540-6880.