TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person is in the hospital with major injuries after a fiery crash in Tulare County.The crash happened on Highway 99 near Betty Drive just north of Goshen overnight.California Highway Patrol officers said the vehicle was engulfed in flames after the crash.The driver, who was severely injured, was rushed to hospital and is expected to survive.A dog was also rescued in the crash.CHP officers said they do not believe alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.