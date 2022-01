TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person died, and two others were injured after a teen crashed their car into an orchard in Tulare County.It happened Sunday before midnight on Highway 137 and Road 68, west of Tulare.Investigators say the teen driver lost control of the car while traveling along Highway 137. They went into an orchard and hit several trees.One passenger died and another suffered major injuries.Officials say the 16-year-old driver was treated for minor injuries and arrested for driving under the influence.