Tulare County Fair kicks off with new food vendors, carnival rides

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Fair is welcoming visitors in person this week after last year's drive-thru event.The five-day celebration starts at noon on Wednesday and kicks off with an opening day parade.This year, the fair will be jam-packed with entertainment, including a Destruction Derby, livestock competitions, and even a sword swallower.The theme for 2021 is "It's a new beginning," which is fitting since there will be new food vendors and six new rides to enjoy."We're just excited to be able to open our gates after two years. I can't tell you. We are emergency services. Fairgrounds are emergency services, so we have been open all year long. Just to have people on the grounds is really exciting," said Dena Rizzardo, CEO of the Tulare County Fair.Later Wednesday night, The Bud Light stage will feature a country artists tribute show, playing music from Eric Church, Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and more.The music starts at 7:30 pm.