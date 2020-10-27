fire

1,000-ton haystack catches fire in Tulare County

Photos shared by firefighters showed flames ripping through the stack, sending a huge plume of smoke into the air.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A massive haystack caught fire inside a pole barn in Tulare County on Tuesday morning.

Tulare County fire officials say the fire sparked north of Goshen on Avenue 328 around 9 am.

Firefighters say about 1,000 tons of hay was on fire.

Photos shared on the Tulare County Fire Department's social media showed flames ripping through the stack, sending a huge plume of smoke into the air.

Fire officials say crews were working to keep the fire contained to the barn.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
