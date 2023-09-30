Gang member arrested for attempted murders in Tulare County

Detectives in the South Valley have made a second arrest after a gas station shooting back in April.

On Wednesday, the Tulare County Sheriff's Office arrested 19-year-old Jose Armas for two counts of attempted murder and a gang enhancement.

Detectives also found also an AR-15-style gun in the home where Armas was taken into custody.

Investigators say on April 29 Armas and another man, Andres Castillo, opened fire on a man at a gas station on Road 128 in Orosi.

The victim survived and Castillo was arrested that same day.

Detectives say they were able to track down Armas because of evidence from another shooting and carjacking earlier this month.