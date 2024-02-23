WATCH LIVE

New exhibit at Visalia museum shows history of farm labor, agriculture

The museum collection includes vintage agricultural equipment restored by local students.

Friday, February 23, 2024
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new building displays the history of farm labor and agriculture in the South Valley.

Exhibits are being showcased at the Tulare County Museum located in Visalia's Mooney Grove Park.

The museum collection includes vintage agricultural equipment restored by local students.

Museum staff has been working on this project since 2018.

If you would like to visit the new building, the center is open Thursday through Monday from 10 am to 4 pm.

