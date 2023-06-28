1 shot, 1 stabbed in span of 30 minutes in Pixley on Tuesday night

PIXLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person was shot and another was stabbed in the span of 30 minutes Tuesday night in Tulare County.

Around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Tulare County Sheriff's deputies were called to a shooting on East Terra Bella Avenue and Maple Street in Pixley.

When they arrived, deputies found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot to his chest. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A half an hour later, deputies were called to the Pixley Gas and Market on North Main Street and East Court Avenue in Pixley for a stabbing.

When they arrived, deputies found a 30-year-old man stabbed in the torso. He was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives say these incidents are ongoing investigations.

No suspect information is available.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-733-6218.