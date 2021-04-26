Body found inside crashed car in Tulare County, deputies investigating as homicide

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a body was found inside a crashed car.
Deputies say they responded to a rollover crash near Road 156 and Avenue 280 in Farmersville around 3 pm.
When deputies arrived, they found the driver dead inside the car. Evidence has authorities believing that a shooting happened before the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-733-6218.
This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
