Tulare County supervisors push for local control on school masking rules

The state department of public health's announcement has upset many parents after contradicting guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In Tulare County, the Board of Supervisors will follow state recommendations but said they are advocating for local districts to make masking decisions.
RELATED: Some Clovis Unified parents pushing for face masks to be optional
"We passed a resolution, it passed 5-0 delegating and supporting the local school districts, the local school boards in making that decision for themselves because not all schools are the same," said Supervisor Amy Shuklian.
The American Academy of Pediatrics also recommended this week that any student over two years old and all school staff members wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.
The Superintendent for Tulare City Schools said the district would follow the mask mandate at this time.