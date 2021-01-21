Tulare County health officials put out call for vaccine volunteers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Health officials in the South Valley are asking for the public's help with their mass vaccination efforts.
The Tulare County Public Health Department says they are looking for medical and general support volunteers.
Medically-trained volunteers, such as nurses, doctors, pharmacists and dentists would help county staff administer vaccines at distribution sites, as well as observe residents after they get the shot.
Non-medical volunteers would help with logistical tasks, such as data entry, registration, and traffic direction.
Clerical volunteers must be over the age of 18 and be eligible to work in the U.S.
County officials say hundreds of people have already submitted applications.
"Our staff is working diligently to take in those submissions and get them on-boarded and online so we can begin scheduling them for future clinics," Tulare County HHSA's Carrie Monteiro said. "That does take time but we are thrilled with the public's response and their willingness to help."
To sign up to be a vaccine volunteer, click here or here.
