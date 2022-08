The Tulare Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in a dumpster.

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in a dumpster.

Police say they received a 911 call around 4:30 on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area of South K street and Kern Avenue where they found the body of a man in the dumpster. He appeared to have been in his forties.

Detectives are looking into his cause of death. They haven't released his identity.