Tulare mayor calls for city public utilities chair to resign following arrest

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office announced the felony charges brought against Chris Harrell, and 12 other men, on Monday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Mayor of Tulare, Jose Sigala, has called for the resignation of the Tulare Board of Public Utilities Commission (BPU) chairman, Chris Harrell, following Harrell's arrest for allegedly trying to solicit children online for sex.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office announced the felony charges brought against Harrell, and 12 other men, on Monday as part of an undercover operation.

Mayor Sigala demanded that Harrell resign by Thursday at 2 pm in a statement released to reporters.

"Chris Harrell was arrested for some pretty serious allegations that I join the community in not tolerating and while I realize that he has a right to due process and his day in court, I strongly demand that he resign from the BPU," Sigala added.

The mayor said if Harrell does not resign by that time, a special meeting will be held with the Tulare City Council to discuss removing him from the board.
