Woodville murder suspect dies after being shot by deputies

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The 31-year-old suspect in a deadly shooting of a woman in Woodville has died after he was shot by deputies Monday evening.The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says Ruben Sanchez was shot by deputies at the Woodville cemetery.Deputies received a tip that Sanchez was at the cemetery. When they arrived, deputies say that Sanchez fired at them, leading to a shootout.Sanchez was shot in the upper torso and airlifted to a hospital, where he died.Sanchez was accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Rachel Martinez at a Woodville home on Saturday. She was the sister of Sanchez's girlfriend.