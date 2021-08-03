Woodville murder suspect dies after being shot by deputies

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The 31-year-old suspect in a deadly shooting of a woman in Woodville has died after he was shot by deputies Monday evening.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says Ruben Sanchez was shot by deputies at the Woodville cemetery.

Deputies received a tip that Sanchez was at the cemetery. When they arrived, deputies say that Sanchez fired at them, leading to a shootout.
Sanchez was shot in the upper torso and airlifted to a hospital, where he died.

Sanchez was accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Rachel Martinez at a Woodville home on Saturday. She was the sister of Sanchez's girlfriend.
