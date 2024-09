Chat with the Chief

Chat with the Chief: Tulare Police Chief Fred Ynclan

We sat down with Tulare Police Chief Fred Ynclan to discuss the growth of the city and the efforts towards homelessness.

We sat down with Tulare Police Chief Fred Ynclan to discuss the growth of the city and the efforts towards homelessness.

We sat down with Tulare Police Chief Fred Ynclan to discuss the growth of the city and the efforts towards homelessness.

We sat down with Tulare Police Chief Fred Ynclan to discuss the growth of the city and the efforts towards homelessness.

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Our conversation with public safety leaders continues throughout the Central Valley.

We sat down with Tulare Police Chief Fred Ynclan to discuss the growth of the city and the efforts towards homelessness.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.