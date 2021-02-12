valentine's day

Central California business sends scary clowns to deliver Valentine's Day grams

Creepy clowns deliver flowers, balloons, chocolates and screams to any home or business in Central California.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If scaring your significant other is more your style for Valentine's Day, there's a business in Turlock that will bring their clowns right to your door.

Ranch of Horror Valentine's Grams will have your loved ones feeling spooked this weekend.

Creepy clowns deliver flowers, balloons, chocolates and screams to any home or business in Central California.

"It's a good social distancing gift. They ring the doorbell and scare them through the doorbell cam and then leave the gifts at the door," said Heather May, marketing coordinator for Ranch of Horror.

Ranch of Horror has their clowns on standby 365 days a year. Their services are also popular for birthday gifts and graduation presents, in addition to the other holidays.

They have also now expanded their business to Louisiana and Tennessee.

