Premature twin girls in Bakersfield receive blood donations from community

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Twin girls born 15 weeks early in Bakersfield are receiving support from all over their community.The girls were born at 25 weeks. They were so small that their feet were the size of a quarter.Doctors said the babies were in desperate need of blood and after a social media post several came out to help.A local blood bank said over 100 people went out to donate blood.The girls, named Gloria and Maya, are doing well so far and gaining weight.It's expected they will be in the hospital for at least three months.