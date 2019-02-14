Twins giggle with joy after new glasses help them see a whole new world

Twins Eliot and Ginny Miller were barely able to see anything close up. A trip to the eye doctor might've changed their worlds forever.
A new set of glasses has the Illinois tots seeing the world anew, and the laughs have yet to stop.
According to their parents, Rainey and Andrew Miller, the two-year-old twins were given an eye exam after they noticed Eliot's eye was turning inwards.
"They were unable to see much of anything at all up close and we had no idea," said mom Rainey via Storyful.
The exam yielded a relatively common solution: A pair of glasses, but with strong prescriptions.
The family gave the girls their new frames and the difference was immediate. Not only did they get the new glasses, they also got a fresh look at their world.
