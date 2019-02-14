FEEL GOOD

Twins giggle with joy after new glasses help them see a whole new world

EMBED </>More Videos

Thanks to an eye exam, the girls are seeing the world through a new lense and the laughs have yet to stop.

Twins Eliot and Ginny Miller were barely able to see anything close up. A trip to the eye doctor might've changed their worlds forever.

A new set of glasses has the Illinois tots seeing the world anew, and the laughs have yet to stop.

According to their parents, Rainey and Andrew Miller, the two-year-old twins were given an eye exam after they noticed Eliot's eye was turning inwards.

"They were unable to see much of anything at all up close and we had no idea," said mom Rainey via Storyful.

The exam yielded a relatively common solution: A pair of glasses, but with strong prescriptions.

The family gave the girls their new frames and the difference was immediate. Not only did they get the new glasses, they also got a fresh look at their world.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
feel goodviral videoviral
FEEL GOOD
Spielberg, Gaga sign get-well card for Ruth Bader Ginsburg
'Snowna Lisa': Man turns ice rink into masterpiece
Officials honor kids spotted saying Pledge of Allegiance outside fire department
Watch one-handed NFL player's adorable meeting with toddler missing arm
More feel good
Top Stories
Sources: Police investigating whether Smollett staged attack with help of others
69-year-old Clovis man arrested for sexually assaulting 3 children
Some businesses suffer due to rain
Visalia officer arrested on suspicion of domestic violence
Teen dies playing 'choking game'
Thousands of customers without power in the Valley and foothills
McConnell: Trump will sign budget deal, declare emergency
Residents prepare after PG&E warns Bass Lake could soon reach spill levels
Show More
Amazon cancels plans to build headquarters in NYC
'He doesn't even look human': Racist rant caught on camera
Parents accused of causing 2-month-old daughter's death
Mudslide risk closes part of Highway 140 in Mariposa Co.
Woman caught on video stealing tow truck from gas station
More News