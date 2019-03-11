Two arrested for attempted burglary of Visalia home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A pair of attempted burglars are in custody after being chased down by Visalia police.Officers were called out to a home near Whitendale and Country Center Drive at around 7 p.m. Saturday to investigate a burglary in process.When they arrived they found David Zavala and Cary Rebello running from the home.Zavala was captured immediately, but Rebello was chased through several yards before being detained by a K-9 officer.Both were found to be in possession of burglary tools, while Rebello was also found with meth.The suspects are now facing multiple charges.