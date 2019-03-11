Two arrested for attempted burglary of Visalia home

Officers were called out to a home near Whitendale and Country Center Drive at around 7 p.m. Saturday to investigate a burglary in process.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A pair of attempted burglars are in custody after being chased down by Visalia police.

When they arrived they found David Zavala and Cary Rebello running from the home.

Zavala was captured immediately, but Rebello was chased through several yards before being detained by a K-9 officer.

Both were found to be in possession of burglary tools, while Rebello was also found with meth.

The suspects are now facing multiple charges.
