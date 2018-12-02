DRIVE BY SHOOTING

Two drive by shootings occur a few miles and minutes apart in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno police are investigating two drive by shootings just a couple miles apart and one right after the other.

ShotSpotter alerted police about the first one in central Fresno at about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Police found a pickup truck and a car with bullet holes, but no signs that anybody got hit by the gunfire.

They collected evidence at the scene and interviewed potential witnesses.
A few minutes later, ShotSpotter activated an alert about two-and-a-half miles away at another house.

Police found the home with bullet holes in a window and a couple more between the window and the front door.

Officers say it doesn't look like anybody got hurt, but the people who live in the home didn't want to cooperate with their investigation.
