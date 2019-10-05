Two drunk drivers, two crashes shut down Highway 41 in Fresno

Fresno police tracked down a runaway driver after a series of crashes that injured six people and shut down Highway 41 near Ashlan for hours Saturday morning.An ABC30 insider sent us video of the blocked freeway at about 1 a.m., 30 minutes after the first crash, and officers had it completely closed for about an hour before letting traffic go in one lane.Officers say the suspect hit speeds of more than 100 miles per hour before rear ending another car, flipping both of the cars.CHP officers say 23-year-old Anthony Mann, Jr., ran away from his Audi, but police caught him and arrested him for hit and run and driving under the influence.Paramedics took two victims to the hospital with major injuries.CHP officers say a second drunk driver crashed into a car caught in the backup from the initial accident, sending two more people to the hospital.Officers arrested 58-year-old Bruce Stork for DUI as well.They say both drunk drivers -- Mann and Stork -- suffered minor injuries.