FRESNO COUNTY

Two men arrested on mail theft charges in Riverdale after resident alerts authorities

EMBED </>More Videos

Deputies pulled over 27-year-old Victor Ocadis and 26-year-old Alejandro Reyes and found a lot of mail in their car.

FRESNO, Calif. --
Fresno County Sheriff deputies have arrested these men on mail theft charges in Riverdale.

On Sunday, deputies pulled over 27-year-old Victor Ocadis and 26-year-old Alejandro Reyes after a resident alerted the sheriff's office about a pair of suspicious men driving in the area of Mount Whitney and Walnut.

Inside the car, deputies say they found a lot of mail leading investigators to believe the men had been targeting small communities in the county.

"These are some of the worst crimes--people's lives," said Toni Botti.

The Sheriff's office is thanking the woman for staying vigilant in her community and alerting deputies of the wrongdoing.

Investigators say Reyes was also found with an ankle monitor issued by ICE for immigration issues.

Both men are now facing multiple charges.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
theftfresno countyarrestFresno County
FRESNO COUNTY
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Big Fresno Fair carnival rides and food vendors go through inspections
Missing Parlier man found, back with his family
Local law enforcement credits Federal program with helping offset state sentencing laws
More fresno county
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News