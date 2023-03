Two men are recovering after being shot overnight in Madera. Police say there was some sort of argument that led to the two men being shot.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men are recovering after being shot overnight in Madera.

Officers were called out to Gateway Drive and Yosemite Avenue, near Courthouse Park, at about 1 a.m. Monday.

Police say there was some sort of argument, and two men were shot.

Both were taken to the hospital for treatment. One victim had to undergo surgery but is expected to survive.

Police haven't announced any arrests at this time.

