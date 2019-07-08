Two women stabbed in their Central Fresno home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two women were hospitalized after being stabbed in their Central Fresno home Saturday morning.Officers responded to the home on Madison Avenue and Angus Street just before 9 a.m.Police say the suspect, 50-year-old Marcelino Calvin, used a large hunting knife to stab both women on their right side. The women told officers Calvin was staying at the home, and that they had not had issues with him in the past."They (the victims) do know that he (Calvin) most likely is mentally ill. There seemed to be a noise that set him off," said Lt. Carl McKnight.Calvin was taken into custody. It is unclear if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the stabbing.Action News has learned one of the women went into surgery. Both victims are going cooperative with investigators.