stabbing

Two women stabbed in their Central Fresno home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two women were hospitalized after being stabbed in their Central Fresno home Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the home on Madison Avenue and Angus Street just before 9 a.m.

Police say the suspect, 50-year-old Marcelino Calvin, used a large hunting knife to stab both women on their right side. The women told officers Calvin was staying at the home, and that they had not had issues with him in the past.

"They (the victims) do know that he (Calvin) most likely is mentally ill. There seemed to be a noise that set him off," said Lt. Carl McKnight.

Calvin was taken into custody. It is unclear if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the stabbing.

Action News has learned one of the women went into surgery. Both victims are going cooperative with investigators.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralfresnofresno police departmentstabbing
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Argument between couple ends in stabbing in northeast Fresno
Murder or self-defense? Fresno man's testimony could cast doubts
Man just released from prison kills teen over rap music: police
Teen stabs man in his southwest Fresno apartment
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News