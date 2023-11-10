UC Merced is giving students the chance to learn more about 3D printing, regardless of their major.

UC Merced giving all students the opportunity to learn, use 3D printing

The Makerspace Lab was recently opened for all students to get their very own hands-on experience.

When you walk into the Makerspace Lab at UC Merced you'll likely see at least one of the 3D printing machines working away.

Engineering students have the ability to send in their work online, watch it on a livestream and pick it up when it's done.

But now, Instructional Laboratory Coordinator Salvador Diaz says, access is expanding.

"Now students are able to work on their personal projects before it was only for class research and some clubs that were able to use this facility." Diaz said.

Beyond personal projects, any student, regardless of their major or experience can take part in the hands-on learning.

Miranda Bada recently started working in the lab and suggests students stop by and see what these machines can do.

"Some people have just come in and we've just demoed just like a basic little rubber ducky and basically anything that your heart desires, we can print for you." Bada said.

Whether it's a rocket ship, an award, or that rubber ducky students can come up with an idea and then bring it to life.

For now, students are required to bring their own materials and must complete an initial safety and information training, but then they can walk in and work anytime the lab is open.

Dean of the School of Engineering Rakesh Gole says the skills students learn in the lab can increase their future career opportunities.

"These are very, very valuable skillsets for students to have and it increases their employability." Gole.

For more information, students can pop into the Makerspace Lab anytime Monday through Friday from 10:30 in the morning to 5:30 at night or you can click here.

